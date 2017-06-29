'GST is India's tryst with destiny'

Mocking at opposition parties' decision to boycott midnight GST session in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said, mega reform was brought to launch with unprecedented consensus building by the government among political parties.

Jaitley said, ' I can't recall any discussion which has been more or greater than the one in the case of GST.' He reiterated that GST was not only a decision of the Central Government.

Meanwhile, Union Minister M.Venkaiah Naidu speaking along those lines questioned boycotting of the GST session."Did GST come suddenly? Is it being rolled out without discussion? No. I can't understand the reason," asked Naidu.

Naidu reiterated that GST is Indian Economy's Tryst with Destiny. It is the biggest reform after independence.

Adding further Jaitely said, "Those who are party to this consultation and decision making process must also accept this is not a decision of the Central government. It's equally a decision which 31 state govts and UTs have been a party to and these are representing various political complexions."

Jaitley urged opposition parties to display broad shoulder and own up the decision. Boycotts are not evidence of any kind of disassociation from these decisions, he added.

