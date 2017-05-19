GST roll out: Eating out and watching movies just cost costlier

Automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft

Automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft for personal use will attract the highest under GST system which is 28 % tax. Small petrol cars with an engine capacity of less than 1200 cc will attract 1% cess. Those with a diesel engine capacity of less than 1500 cc will attract 3% cess. Big cars with an engine capacity more than 1500 cc, and SUVs that are more than 4m long and engine capacity of over 1500 cc, will attract a cess of 15%. Similarly, high-end motorcycles fall under 3% cess and 28% GST rate.