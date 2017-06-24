GST rates: List of household items that will get cheaper

The GST is set for a rollout on July 1. The new indirect tax regime has been touted as one of the biggest tax reforms since India's independence. The CBEC has released a list pertaining to tax slabs of 0, 5, 12 and 18 per cent tax under GST.

Several item such as Unpackaged food grains, fresh vegetables, unbranded atta/maida/besan, gur, milk etc will fall under the nil category.

Here is the complete list of household items under GST:

Nil:

Unpackaged food grains, fresh vegetables, unbranded atta/maida/besan, gur, milk, eggs, curd, lassi, unpacked paneer/natural honey, prasad, palmyra jiggery, salt, kajal, 'phool-bhari jharoo', children's drawing/colouring books

5 per cent

Sugar, tea, roasted coffee beans, edible oils, skimmed milk powder, milk food for babies, packed paneer, cashew nuts, raisin, PDS (Public Distribution System) kerosene, domestic LPG, footwear up to Rs 500, Apparel up to Rs 1,000, agarbatti (incense sticks), coir mats, matting and floor covering

12 per cent

Butter, ghee, almonds, fruit juice, packed coconut water, preparations of vegetables, fruits, nuts or other parts of plants including pickle, murabba, chutney, jam and jelly, umbrella and mobiles

18 per cent

Hair oil, toothpaste, soap, pasta, corn flakes, soups, ice cream, toiletries, computers and printers

