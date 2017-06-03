GST rates: Roll out from July 1, gold rate yet to be fixed

All the states agreed on Saturday to implement Goods and Services Tax from July 1st in the 15th GST Council meeting held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

"All the states have agreed on the implementing of GST from July 1," Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told reporters here during a pause in the GST Council meeting.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra had voiced serious doubts about the preparedness of the industry for GST by July 1.

Rates of commodities like gold, footwear, textiles, agriculture equipment yet to be decided at the 15th GST council meet.

The council had postponed the decision to June 3 on the GST rate for gold as the council was unable to fix due to the difference of opinion among states. The consuming states wanted a two per cent GST on jewellery, while other states stuck with five per cent. According to reports, the GST Council had proposed four per cent as a consensus but a decision could not be taken.

The GST regime sees 1211 items under various tax slabs with a broad range of tax rates between 5 and 28 percent, with some essential goods including food items and other goods such as stamps, judicial papers, printed books, newspapers, etc are exempt according to the government announcements.

(With agency inputs)