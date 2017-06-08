GST rates for common man: The full and final list

The GST is slated for a July 1 rollout. The common man will experience several changes as the new tax regime kicks into service. GST will subsume all major levies including excise, service tax and VAT or value-added tax.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), has released a list of GST rates - titled "GST for common man." The CBEC said that unbranded atta/maida/besan, unpacked food grains, milk, eggs, curd, lassi, fresh vegetables and contraceptives are among the items exempted from GST.

GST rates: Here is the complete list for the common man:

Goods exempt from GST

Unpacked food grains, gur, milk, eggs, curd, lassi, unpacked paneer, unbranded natural honey fresh, vegetables, unbranded atta, unbranded maida, unbranded besan, prasad, common salt, contraceptives, raw jute, raw silk.

Services exempt from GST

Health, education

5% GST: Sugar, tea, roasted coffee beans, edible oils, skimmed milk powder, milk food for babies, packed paneer, cotton yarn, fabric, brooms of 'sarkanda' (saccharum bengalense), footwear up to Rs 500, newsprint, PDS or public distribution system kerosene, domestic LPG, coal, solar photovoltaic cell & modules, cotton fibre, apparels up to Rs 1,000. The government also mentioned few items each in the 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent tax slabs. 12% GST: Butter, ghee, mobile, cashew, almonds, sausages, fruit juice, packed coconut water, agarbatti (incense sticks), umbrella, apparels above Rs 1,000. 18% GST: Hair oil, soap, toothpaste, capital goods, industrial intermediaries, pasta, corn flakes, jams, soups, ice cream, toilet/facial tissues, iron/steel, fountain pen, computer, manmade fibres, footwear above Rs 500. 28% GST Consumer durables, cement, chewing gum, custard powder, perfume, shampoo, make-up, fireworks and motorcycle.

