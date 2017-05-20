GST rates 2017: Your Ola ride will be cheaper, check this table

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) has been a key announcement. It has caught the attention of the markets considering its implications on earnings of companies. A large number of items have been kept under the 18 per cent tax slab by the government.
Eating out at small restaurants and dhabas, hiring a cab or staying in a non-5 star hotel will be cheaper under the new Goods and Services Tax regime. Sectors such as education, public health and transport would be exempt.
Here we provide you with a table for your convenience where you can easily check what will cost more and what would be cheaper.
|Service
|GST rate
|High and low
|Education
|0%
|No change
|Health
|0%
|No change
|Transport
|Cabs like Ola, Uber
|5%
|Lower
|Metro, local train
|0%
|No change
|Non-AC train
|0%
|No change
|AC train
|5%
|Lower
|Air economy class
|5%
|Lower
|Air business class
|10%
|Lower
|Entertainment and leisure
|Cinema
|28%
|Lower
|Eateries
|Dhabas (With annual sales under Rs50 lakh)
|5%
|Lower
|Non-AC restaurant
|12%
|Lower
|AC restaurants, bars
|18%
|Lower
|5-star hotels
|28%
|Higher
|Hotels with tariff
|Up to Rs 1,000/day
|0%
|Lower
|Rs 1,000-2,000/day
|12%
|Lower
|Rs 2,000-5,000/day
|18%
|Higher
|Above Rs 5,000/day
|28%
|Higher
|Telecom
|18%
|Higher
|Financial services
|18%
|Higher
