GST rates 2017: Your Ola ride will be cheaper, check this table

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) has been a key announcement. It has caught the attention of the markets considering its implications on earnings of companies. A large number of items have been kept under the 18 per cent tax slab by the government.

Eating out at small restaurants and dhabas, hiring a cab or staying in a non-5 star hotel will be cheaper under the new Goods and Services Tax regime. Sectors such as education, public health and transport would be exempt.

Here we provide you with a table for your convenience where you can easily check what will cost more and what would be cheaper.

Service GST rate High and low Education 0% No change Health 0% No change Transport Cabs like Ola, Uber 5% Lower Metro, local train 0% No change Non-AC train 0% No change AC train 5% Lower Air economy class 5% Lower Air business class 10% Lower Entertainment and leisure Cinema 28% Lower Eateries Dhabas (With annual sales under Rs50 lakh) 5% Lower Non-AC restaurant 12% Lower AC restaurants, bars 18% Lower 5-star hotels 28% Higher Hotels with tariff Up to Rs 1,000/day 0% Lower Rs 1,000-2,000/day 12% Lower Rs 2,000-5,000/day 18% Higher Above Rs 5,000/day 28% Higher Telecom 18% Higher Financial services 18% Higher

OneIndia News