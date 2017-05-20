GST rates 2017: Your Ola ride will be cheaper, check this table

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) has been a key announcement. It has caught the attention of the markets considering its implications on earnings of companies. A large number of items have been kept under the 18 per cent tax slab by the government.

GST rates 2017: Your Ola ride will be cheaper, check this table

Eating out at small restaurants and dhabas, hiring a cab or staying in a non-5 star hotel will be cheaper under the new Goods and Services Tax regime. Sectors such as education, public health and transport would be exempt.

Here we provide you with a table for your convenience where you can easily check what will cost more and what would be cheaper.

Service GST rate High and low
Education 0% No change
Health 0% No change
Transport    
Cabs like Ola, Uber 5% Lower
Metro, local train 0% No change
Non-AC train 0% No change
AC train 5% Lower
Air economy class 5% Lower
Air business class 10% Lower
Entertainment and leisure    
Cinema 28% Lower
Eateries    
Dhabas (With annual sales under Rs50 lakh) 5% Lower
Non-AC restaurant 12% Lower
AC restaurants, bars 18% Lower
5-star hotels 28% Higher
Hotels with tariff    
Up to Rs 1,000/day 0% Lower
Rs 1,000-2,000/day 12% Lower
Rs 2,000-5,000/day 18% Higher
Above Rs 5,000/day 28% Higher
Telecom 18% Higher
Financial services 18% Higher

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gst, ola cabs, goods and services tax

Other articles published on May 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK