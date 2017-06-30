GST offers: Big Bazaar's GST Mahurat to have discounts from 2 to 22 percent

GST is set to roll out on June 30 midnight and Big Bazaar will have its doors open for its customers, for a grand midnight shopping extravaganza.

The special shopping bonanza - that will take place between 12:00am - 2:00am on June 30th and July 1st.

[Here are 100 FAQs on GST answered by Central Board of Excise and Customs]

Big Bazaar will pass on the entire benefit of GST to its customers, with price drops ranging from 2-22% across various products and categories.

It has also lined up extra bonus or cashbacks for customers, under the GST Muhurat Shopping.

These GST-special offers will ensure that the customers benefit from the new tax rates immediately. To help customers save money, Big Bazaar has announced a GST Muhurat Offer, as part of this two-hour shopping dhamaka, where shoppers will receive Rs 300 in their Future Pay wallet, each time they spend Rs 1000 or more.

Big Bazaar will offer several discounts to pass on the GST benefit to the customers. Several food and home products will have discounts ranging from 5% - 22%.

The GST Muhurat Shopping will take place across all Big Bazaar stores. The GST special shopping will enable customers to benefit from GST without any delay.

OneIndia News