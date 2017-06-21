GST: New web page to facilitate taxpayers

New Delhi, June 21: In order to ensure preparedness for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out from July 1, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has launched a dedicated web page for facilitating taxpayers with regard to addressing issues related to IT services and electronic goods.

"The web page can be accessed through ministry's web portal meity.gov.in. Individuals, companies and entrepreneurs in IT and electronics sector can visit the web page for sector-specific information," an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The web page also enables filing of grievances in relation to implementation of GST, it added.

Oneinida News