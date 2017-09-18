GST must cover all petroleum products: Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday reiterated that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) must cover all petroleum products for 'tax predictability'.

On rising fuel prices, Pradhan said: "The GST must cover all petroleum products for 'tax predictability'. GST council appealing all states."

The government is thinking about bringing fuels prices under the ambit of GST which will lessen the price burden on consumers.

Pradhan said he has requested the Ministry of Finance to bring petroleum products under the ambit of GST in the interest of consumers. Justifying the move, he said there has to be a "uniform tax mechanism" all over the country.

The government has so far excluded petrol and diesel from the ambit of GST, but they still attract state and central levies such as excise duty and VAT. Different states have different rates of VAT applicable on petroleum products.

