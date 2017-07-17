GST means 'Growing Stronger Together', says PM Modi ahead of Monsoon session

Ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that GST's success would fill this session with enthusiasm. "The GST spirit is about growing stronger together. I hope the same GST spirit prevails in the session," he added. PM Modi also said that GST was a good example of the good that can be achieved when all parties come together and work for the nation.

"Growing Stronger Together" ye GST spirit ka doosra naam hai: PM Modi ahead of the beginning of Parliament's monsoon session pic.twitter.com/BjympBw9dK — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017

While coining a new term, he said, GST means 'Growing Stronger Together'. PM Modi spoke to media about the GST when he arrived at the Parliament to cast his vote in the presidential poll. He was accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and Jitendra Singh.

Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament #PresidentialPoll2017 pic.twitter.com/mhm8OkfCLq — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017

"I hope all political parties, MPs will work for national interest and will engage in high standards of debate, provide value addition," he was quoted as saying by PTI. The Prime Minister also added that the Monsoon session will give the country an opportunity to elect the president and the vice president.

The session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition likely to criticise the government on issues like GST, mob lynching, cow vigilantism, Kashmir crisis and border stand-off with China.

The government's agenda for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament includes a total of 34 bills. Among the 16 new ones that are to be introduced are the Consumer Protection Bill and two bills to implement the GST in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that apart from 16 new Bills, eight Bills are pending in Lok Sabha while 10 Bills are pending in Rajya Sabha, many of which would be considered for passing during the session, reported IANS.

The monsoon session is expected to be stormy with the Opposition parties all set to corner the government over a range of issues concerning national security, foreign policy, and other domestic matters while the ruling alliance is gearing up to counter the onslaught on it.

(With agency inputs)