GST Updates: Amid celebration, protest, apprehension, India steps into a new dawn

It is unlikely that India would sleep tonight. On the intervening night of June 30-July 1, the country is all set to embrace one of its biggest changes-the Goods and Services Tax (GST)--since its independence back in 1947.

The launch event will kick-start at 11 pm on Friday and extend into the midnight, coinciding with the roll-out of the GST regime, informed officials involved with the whole process.

Touted as the most sweeping tax reform-the implementation of the GST will change the way India lives and conducts its daily business. From a housewife, local kirana shop owner to a business tycoon, buying and selling of everything-- biscuit, tea to your dream house-- will go through a sea change.

While Parliament's Central Hall is all decked up to witness the historic event, murmurs of protest from opposition parties against the Narendra Modi government's most important decision were heard loud and clear hours before the GST launch.

If political parties-both for and against the GST--are using the occasion to score some brownie points, commoners are still not sure how changes in the tax system will impact their daily life and living.

The gala launch event will witness presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries from various walks of life. The rest of India will follow the occasion live on television from their living rooms.

