GST like new spectacles, you will get used to it: Modi

GST is like getting used to a new pair of spectacles is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the rollout of India's biggest tax reform. Even if you go to your trusted doctor who does the numbers for your glasses, you will still need a couple of days to get used to the spectacles, Modi said at the Central Hall of Parliament where he along with President Pranab Mukherjee launched GST at midnight.

The remark drew plenty of laughter from the crowd gathered at the central hall. Modi also went on to draw historic inferences during his speech. He spoke about the deliberations of the Constituent Assembly, adoption of the Constitution, and Declaration of Independence to the launch of GST, which he said heralded the beginning of a new India.

He also mentioned the Bhagvad Gita during his speech. It is a co-incidence that the Gita has 18 chapters and after 18 meetings, GST became a reality, he said.

Modi also went on to quote renowned scientist, Albert Einstein during his brief address at Parliament. Albert Einstein used to say that one of the most difficult things to understand is income tax. I wonder what he would have said had he seen the multiple taxes that were applied here, the PM said on a lighter note.

OneIndia News