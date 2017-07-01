GST launch: 12 things you and the cameras may have missed last night

Ratan Tata was caught unawares when Roopa Ganguly touched his feet at the Central Hall of Parliament where the GST was rolled out last night. The event was a grand one.

There was hectic preparation leading up to the event. The Parliament was lit up and finally at the stroke of midnight, India's biggest tax reform was rolled out.

12 things that you may have missed:

1. Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ananth Kumar and Mukthar Abbas Naqvi reached the venue two hours prior to the event. They wanted to ensure that everything was in place.

2. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also reached the venue early. He would have reached earlier, but for prior commitments which included ensuring that each party sent its representatives.

3. Ram Gopal Yadav was present at the venue following a personal request from Jaitley.

4. During the event, Yadav complained of uneasiness and had to be escorted outside by Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. A while later he returned.

5. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was seated in the front row.

6. Former Bengal finance minister Asim Dasgupta also attended the event.

7. Former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda was seated on the dais.

8. Karingozhakkal Mani, former Kerala FM and leader of Kerala Congress, also attended the event.

9. Amitabh Bachchan, singer Lata Mangeshkar and business tycoon Ratan Tata were also present at the event.

10. Chartered Accountant S Gurumurthy was seated next to Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

11. President Pranab Mukherjee who mentioned the contributions of former finance minister Yashwant Sinha shook hands with him on his way out.

12. Ratan Tata was caught off guard when BJP MP Roopa Ganguly touched his feet.

OneIndia News