GST is the tax reform India has been waiting for: Amit Shah

At the midnight launch of GST, the opposition was absent. One of the persons behind the GST, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh too stayed away from the event at the Central Hall of Parliament.

There were mixed reactions to the GST rollout. Here are a few:

Amit Shah, BJP national president: This is the tax reform that the country has been waiting for. I congratulate PM, FM, all CMs and governments. India will have one market now.Backward states,poor, oppressed will rise with the help of GST.I hope people welcome it open heartedly.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister: A historical moment. PM & Pres congratulated all including previous govts. If they didn't come, may Almighty give them some sense.

Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO: We will realise it gradually what step we have taken.

Suresh Prabhu: Will see in coming days tax compliance, tax collection will improve, common man's problem in paying tax wl be gone completely.

Santosh Gangwar, MoS Finance: Everything has been taken care of. GST council will come together again whenever it will be required.

OneIndia News