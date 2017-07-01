GST is good and simple tax: Narendra Modi

India's biggest tax reform the GST was launched at the stroke of midnight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the fruition of GST is not one government or one party's doing but has been a collective effort. The road we have chosen, this is not just one party's doing, this is not just one government's work. This is a joint effort, Modi said.

He said there may be initial hiccups and teething troubles as the transition to GST takes place, as is the case with anything that's new. He gave the analogy of how new spectacles with updated power is initially uncomfortable. "In reality GST is good and simple tax as it's one tax for one country and good for the development of the country," he further said.

The PM said to applause in Parliament that the GST is not only Goods and Services Tax but also Good and Simple Tax. GST is a system that will allow states and the centre to work together towards a new India. GST will be an important aspect of a new India, the PM also said.

It is true that computer literacy is a problem but we know it is not unsurmountable. It is time to end cynicism and help this new momentum. GST is simple, transparent and will end corruption and black money, he further said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified the country and GST will bring economic unity to India he said while also adding that the Central Hall of Parliament has seen many historical moments.

While crediting all, Modi said that GST is not the legacy of one political party, but a collective legacy of all. With GST India has moved into a new direction, he also said.

OneIndia News