Industry set for GST rollout from July 1: CII

New Delhi, June 18: Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry on Sunday said that India Inc is ready for the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax from July 1, as the new indirect tax regime will contribute significantly towards economic growth, job creation and exports expansion.

"GST has been finalised after a collaborative and consultative approach and we look forward to its introduction," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

"GST is the most significant indirect tax reform introduced in the country since independence," he added.

The industry body is organising over 100 workshops across the country to enable enterprises to comply with the new regulations.

The workshops are expected to reach out to around 5,000 enterprises. Further, a helpline has been established where participants can request for clarifications.

An awareness campaign has also been launched to inform industry about the processes related to GST.

