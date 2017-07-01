GST: Full list of what is cheaper, dearer

GST was rolled out at a historic midnight session of Parliament. India's biggest tax reform kicks in today and is expected to be a game changer.

Starting today several items will be either cheaper or costlier. Here is the complete list of what will be cheaper and dearer.

Higher cost under GST:

  • Paneer
  • Cornflakes
  • Coffee
  • Masala powder
  • Curd
  • Ghee
  • Biscuits
  • Chewing gum
  • Ice-cream
  • Tea
  • Chocolates
  • Spices
  • Ayurvedic and other alternative medicines
  • Gold
  • Hotels with room tariffs above Rs 7,500
  • Fine-dining restaurants
  • Restaurants inside five-star hotels
  • Movie tickets above Rs 100
  • Concerts
  • IPL games
  • Clothes above Rs 1,000
  • Shampoos
  • Perfumes
  • AC and first-class rail tickets
  • Business-class
  • Air-conditioner
  • Fridge
  • Washing machine
  • Television
  • Courier services
  • Mobile phone charges
  • Insurance premiums
  • Banking charges
  • Broadband services
  • Credit card bill
  • Two-wheelers with engine capacity of more than 350 cc
  • Small and mid-size cars
  • SUVs
  • Fishing nets
  • Smartphones
  • Laptops
  • Desktops
  • Yoga mats
  • Fitness equipment
  • Aerated drinks
  • Cigarettes
  • Tobacco
  • Alcoholic drinks
  • Luxury goods

Lower cost under GST (eatables)

  • Milk powder
  • Curd
  • Butter milk
  • Unbranded natural honey
  • Dairy spreads
  • Toppings and spreads
  • Instant food mixes
  • Mineral water
  • Ice
  • Sugar
  • Khandsari
  • Biscuits
  • Raisins and gum
  • Baking powder
  • Margarine
  • Cashew nuts
  • Cheese
  • Spices
  • Tea
  • Wheat
  • Rice
  • Flour
  • Spices
  • Groundnut oil
  • Palm oil
  • Sunflower oil
  • Coconut oil
  • Mustard oil
  • Sugar
  • Jaggery
  • Sugar confectionery
  • Pasta
  • Spaghetti
  • Macaroni
  • Noodles
  • Fruit and vegetables
  • Pickle
  • Murabba
  • Chutney
  • Sweetmeats
  • Ketchup
  • Sauces

Daily use items, cheaper under GST:

  • Bathing soap
  • Hair oil
  • Detergent powder
  • Soap
  • Tissue papers
  • Napkins
  • Matchsticks
  • Candles
  • Coal
  • Kerosene
  • LPG domestic
  • Spoons
  • Forks
  • Ladles
  • Skimmers
  • Cake servers
  • Fish knives
  • Tongs
  • Agarbatti
  • Toothpaste
  • Tooth powder
  • Hair oil
  • Kajal
  • LPG stove
  • Plastic tarpaulin

Cheaper (Stationery)

  • Notebooks
  • Pens
  • All types of paper
  • Graph paper
  • School bag
  • Exercise books
  • Picture, drawing and colouring books
  • Parchment paper
  • Carbon paper
  • Printers

Cheaper (Healthcare)

  • Insulin
  • X-ray films for medical use
  • Diagnostic kits
  • Glasses for corrective spectacles
  • Medicines for diabetes, cancer

Apparels- Cheaper

  • Silk
  • Woollen fabrics
  • Khadi yarn
  • Gandhi cap
  • Footwear below Rs 500
  • Apparel up to Rs 1,000

Other items which are cheaper:

  • Diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP
  • Tractor rear tyres and tubes
  • Weighing machinery
  • Static converters (UPS)
  • Electric transformers
  • Winding wires
  • Helmet
  • Crackers and explosives
  • Lubricants
  • Bikes
  • Movie tickets less than Rs 100
  • Kites
  • Luxury cars
  • Motorcycles
  • Scooters
  • Economy-class air tickets
  • Hotels with tariff below Rs 7,500
  • Cement
  • Fly ash bricks and blocks

