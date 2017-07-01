GST: Full list of what is cheaper, dearer

GST was rolled out at a historic midnight session of Parliament. India's biggest tax reform kicks in today and is expected to be a game changer.
Starting today several items will be either cheaper or costlier. Here is the complete list of what will be cheaper and dearer.
Higher cost under GST:
- Paneer
- Cornflakes
- Coffee
- Masala powder
- Curd
- Ghee
- Biscuits
- Chewing gum
- Ice-cream
- Tea
- Chocolates
- Spices
- Ayurvedic and other alternative medicines
- Gold
- Hotels with room tariffs above Rs 7,500
- Fine-dining restaurants
- Restaurants inside five-star hotels
- Movie tickets above Rs 100
- Concerts
- IPL games
- Clothes above Rs 1,000
- Shampoos
- Perfumes
- AC and first-class rail tickets
- Business-class
- Air-conditioner
- Fridge
- Washing machine
- Television
- Courier services
- Mobile phone charges
- Insurance premiums
- Banking charges
- Broadband services
- Credit card bill
- Two-wheelers with engine capacity of more than 350 cc
- Small and mid-size cars
- SUVs
- Fishing nets
- Smartphones
- Laptops
- Desktops
- Yoga mats
- Fitness equipment
- Aerated drinks
- Cigarettes
- Tobacco
- Alcoholic drinks
- Luxury goods
Lower cost under GST (eatables)
- Milk powder
- Curd
- Butter milk
- Unbranded natural honey
- Dairy spreads
- Toppings and spreads
- Instant food mixes
- Mineral water
- Ice
- Sugar
- Khandsari
- Biscuits
- Raisins and gum
- Baking powder
- Margarine
- Cashew nuts
- Cheese
- Spices
- Tea
- Wheat
- Rice
- Flour
- Spices
- Groundnut oil
- Palm oil
- Sunflower oil
- Coconut oil
- Mustard oil
- Sugar
- Jaggery
- Sugar confectionery
- Pasta
- Spaghetti
- Macaroni
- Noodles
- Fruit and vegetables
- Pickle
- Murabba
- Chutney
- Sweetmeats
- Ketchup
- Sauces
Daily use items, cheaper under GST:
- Bathing soap
- Hair oil
- Detergent powder
- Soap
- Tissue papers
- Napkins
- Matchsticks
- Candles
- Coal
- Kerosene
- LPG domestic
- Spoons
- Forks
- Ladles
- Skimmers
- Cake servers
- Fish knives
- Tongs
- Agarbatti
- Toothpaste
- Tooth powder
- Hair oil
- Kajal
- LPG stove
- Plastic tarpaulin
Cheaper (Stationery)
- Notebooks
- Pens
- All types of paper
- Graph paper
- School bag
- Exercise books
- Picture, drawing and colouring books
- Parchment paper
- Carbon paper
- Printers
Cheaper (Healthcare)
- Insulin
- X-ray films for medical use
- Diagnostic kits
- Glasses for corrective spectacles
- Medicines for diabetes, cancer
Apparels- Cheaper
- Silk
- Woollen fabrics
- Khadi yarn
- Gandhi cap
- Footwear below Rs 500
- Apparel up to Rs 1,000
Other items which are cheaper:
- Diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP
- Tractor rear tyres and tubes
- Weighing machinery
- Static converters (UPS)
- Electric transformers
- Winding wires
- Helmet
- Crackers and explosives
- Lubricants
- Bikes
- Movie tickets less than Rs 100
- Kites
- Luxury cars
- Motorcycles
- Scooters
- Economy-class air tickets
- Hotels with tariff below Rs 7,500
- Cement
- Fly ash bricks and blocks
