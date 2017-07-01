GST: Full list of what is cheaper, dearer

GST was rolled out at a historic midnight session of Parliament. India's biggest tax reform kicks in today and is expected to be a game changer.

Starting today several items will be either cheaper or costlier. Here is the complete list of what will be cheaper and dearer.

Higher cost under GST:

Paneer

Cornflakes

Coffee

Masala powder

Curd

Ghee

Biscuits

Chewing gum

Ice-cream

Tea

Chocolates

Spices

Ayurvedic and other alternative medicines

Gold

Hotels with room tariffs above Rs 7,500

Fine-dining restaurants

Restaurants inside five-star hotels

Movie tickets above Rs 100

Concerts

IPL games

Clothes above Rs 1,000

Shampoos

Perfumes

AC and first-class rail tickets

Business-class

Air-conditioner

Fridge

Washing machine

Television

Courier services

Mobile phone charges

Insurance premiums

Banking charges

Broadband services

Credit card bill

Two-wheelers with engine capacity of more than 350 cc

Small and mid-size cars

SUVs

Fishing nets

Smartphones

Laptops

Desktops

Yoga mats

Fitness equipment

Aerated drinks

Cigarettes

Tobacco

Alcoholic drinks

Luxury goods

Lower cost under GST (eatables)

Milk powder

Curd

Butter milk

Unbranded natural honey

Dairy spreads

Toppings and spreads

Instant food mixes

Mineral water

Ice

Sugar

Khandsari

Biscuits

Raisins and gum

Baking powder

Margarine

Cashew nuts

Cheese

Spices

Tea

Wheat

Rice

Flour

Spices

Groundnut oil

Palm oil

Sunflower oil

Coconut oil

Mustard oil

Sugar

Jaggery

Sugar confectionery

Pasta

Spaghetti

Macaroni

Noodles

Fruit and vegetables

Pickle

Murabba

Chutney

Sweetmeats

Ketchup

Sauces

Daily use items, cheaper under GST:

Bathing soap

Hair oil

Detergent powder

Soap

Tissue papers

Napkins

Matchsticks

Candles

Coal

Kerosene

LPG domestic

Spoons

Forks

Ladles

Skimmers

Cake servers

Fish knives

Tongs

Agarbatti

Toothpaste

Tooth powder

Hair oil

Kajal

LPG stove

Plastic tarpaulin

Cheaper (Stationery)

Notebooks

Pens

All types of paper

Graph paper

School bag

Exercise books

Picture, drawing and colouring books

Parchment paper

Carbon paper

Printers

Cheaper (Healthcare)

Insulin

X-ray films for medical use

Diagnostic kits

Glasses for corrective spectacles

Medicines for diabetes, cancer

Apparels- Cheaper

Silk

Woollen fabrics

Khadi yarn

Gandhi cap

Footwear below Rs 500

Apparel up to Rs 1,000

Other items which are cheaper:

Diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP

Tractor rear tyres and tubes

Weighing machinery

Static converters (UPS)

Electric transformers

Winding wires

Helmet

Crackers and explosives

Lubricants

Bikes

Movie tickets less than Rs 100

Kites

Luxury cars

Motorcycles

Scooters

Economy-class air tickets

Hotels with tariff below Rs 7,500

Cement

Fly ash bricks and blocks

OneIndia News