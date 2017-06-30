GST: From July 1 brace for huge mobile, broadband bills

Get set, from tomorrow your broadband and mobile bills will be higher. GST kicks in from July 1 following a historic midnight session of Parliament on June 30. Under the new tax regime, telecom services fall under the 18 per cent tax bracket when compared to the 15 per cent in the pre-GST era.

18 per cent rate under GST is applicable starting July 1 2017. Your recharge amount will increase said DEN BOOMBAND.

There will be a 3 per cent increase in the bills as the tax incidence goes up to 18 per cent from 15 per cent, which will reflect in your bills, said Airtel.

Breaking down mobile and broadband bill from July 1:

If your mobile and broadband bill comes to Rs 1,000 each per month then you would pay a cumulative Rs 2,060 from July onwards ie (3% on Rs 1,000 + 3% on Rs 1,000). Effective talk-time will be reduced, July onwards for pre-paid customers.

Cable bill down:

Cable and DTH bills are likely to come down in many states as so far these services attracted an entertainment tax in the range of 10-30 per cent over and above the service tax levy of 15 per cent.

