GST effect: Sell goods at revised MRP, says Govt to manufacturers

Manufacturers will face punishment, including jail term, for not printing revised price on unsold and new goods as per amended consumer protection laws. The government on Friday amended consumer protection laws to ensure that manufacturers pass on benefits under the Goods and Services Act to consumers.

This provision has been enforced under the Legal Metrology Act of 2009, reported Hindustan Times. Consumers have complained about arbitrary taxes on maximum retail price (MRP) since the roll out of GST on July 1.

The government had earlier allowed traders to sell pre-GST stock with new MRP stickers till September 30.

OneIndia News