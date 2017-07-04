GST effect: Prepaid users in confusion

After the new GST regime in place, the pre-paid users who use lower value are in confusion due to different talktime for same recharge amount.

A person got Rs 7 worth of talktime for a recharge of Rs 10, while another got Rs 6 for the same recharge cost in Mumbai. Many across the country did not get their phones recharged due to the tariff confusion, especially at the small outlets, but the larger operator-owned stores said it was business as usual.

Over the weekend sane cases were reported across the country. While post-paid users aren't facing any problems since their bills will factor in 18% GST instead of the 15% service tax earlier, pre-paid users, especially those who use lower value, are in confusion, reports Economic Times.

Since recharge shop owners haven't got sheets detailing all the plans, which show the amount people will get for a certain recharge value, but they're going ahead with rates that existed before GST.

Also, there were complaints of jammed servers because of which recharge coupons could not be uploaded.

As per reports, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance Jio, Reliance Communications, Tata Teleservices and Aircel have not replied to the query.

OneIndia News