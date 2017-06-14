GST bill tabled in Tamil Nadu assembly

The Goods and Services tax bill was tabled amid ruckus in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu minister for commercial tax K C Veeramani tabled the GST bill in the floor of the house even as the opposition created a ruckus demanding a discussion on AIADMK MLAs bribery row.

The 24-day session was convened primarily to pass the GST bill paving the way for a July 1 rollout. In the previous meeting of the GST Council held on June 11, state Finance Minister D Jayakumar had reiterated that the council must look into the rates of the entertainment sector. He added that the high rates can be detrimental to the respective sectors.

Fireworks, a major industry in the state of Tamil Nadu, the Minister had held, also needed attention. Jayakumar stated that the current 28 percent levied under the new tax regime may harm the sector's growth prospect.

The GST Bill has been unanimously passed in state Assemblies including Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

