'GST being executed by incompetent and insensitive government,' says Rahul Gandhi

Breaking his silence for the first time after Congress decided to boycott the special GST event, Rahul Gandhi called the Narendra Modi government incompetent and insensitive. The Vice President of the AICC took to Twitter to accuse the government of implementing the Goods and Services Tax regime without planning and foresight.

Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017

Drawing comparisons between Modi government's demonetisation move in November 2016 and GST roll out on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress championed and backed the GST reform. "India deserves a #GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain & anxiety(SIC)," read a Tweet on Rahul Gandhi's official handle.

On a day when Union minister Venkaiah Naidu urged the Congress to reconsider its decision to boycott GST rollout, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of lacking foresight and institutional readiness.

"A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle," Rahul Gandhi added.

OneIndia News