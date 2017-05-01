Palwal, Apr 30: Four persons, including the bridegroom and his brother, were held hostage by the bride's family after they demanded more dowry in Hathin village in Palwal district. The incident occurred when the family of the groom, Farid Qureshi, demanded more dowry and also made some comments against the bride's family.

The bride's family then locked the four persons inside, a police spokesperson said. However, they were released later. Members of the panchayat asked the groom's family to transfer either 4 bighas of land or Rs 10 lakh to the bride or else she would not be allowed to leave for Qureshi's house, the spokesperson said.

As the government office was closed for Sunday, Qureshi was asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh in cash with the panchayat till he transferred the land to her.

Till Sunday night, Qureshi had not made the cash deposit. Police incharge Govind Singh said the two sides are sorting out the matter through talks.

PTI