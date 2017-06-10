Grieving family forced to bribe Coimbatore hospital staff to get daughter's body

A grieving family in Tamil Nadu was forced to pay a bribe to get their daughter's dead body. The family alleges that the staff of the general hospital in Coimbatore demanded money to release their 17-year-old daughter's body from the mortuary. Rs 3,000 was sought from the family to bring Bhagyashree's body from the mortuary.

17-year-old Bagyashree died after a weight loss procedure went horribly wrong. Her family alleged that she died due to wrong medical treatment at a private herbal care centre in Salem while undergoing a weight loss program. She was administered some herbal medicine after which she fell unconscious and is said to have died. The nature care centre, the family alleges, did not inform them of Bhagyashree's death and shifted her to a hospital in Coimbatore.

When the family approached the general hospital, they were asked to pay a bribe of Rs 3,000 to get their daughter's dead body. Post-mortem procedure had been conducted at the Coimbatore hospital and her body was kept in the mortuary. Hospital staff, the family claims, refused to bring her body out of the mortuary and hand it over to them without paying a bribe. When the family refused, the staff asked them to take the body themselves and shift it to an ambulance without a freezer. The body of the 17-year-old girl had to be taken all the way to Salem for last rites with no dignity for the dead as hospital staff refused to budge.

OneIndia News