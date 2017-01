Srinagar, Jan 24: A policeman was injured on Tuesday evening when militants hurled a grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said the militants threw the grenade on a group of CRPF and police personnel in Haal area. The injured constable was shifted to a hospital.

Security in the state has been beefed up with checkposts and by carrying out random searches to foil guerrilla attacks ahead of the Republic Day on Thursday.

IANS