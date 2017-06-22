Greater Noida gangrape: All three accused in police net

Greater Noida, June 22: The Police on Thursday arrested all three accused in the gang-rape case of a woman, who was thrown out of a moving car in Greater Noida.

Two days after the incident tookm place, the police who were on a man-hut have finally arrested three accused in the case and also have recovered car.

On Tuesday, three men abducted a 35-year-old woman from near her house in Sohna area of Gurugram district, drove around in a Maruti Suzuki Swift and repeatedly raped the woman for hours.

The victim, is a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, had come to meet a relative in Sohna last week.

The incident had highlited that apathy of police patrolling, particularly during the night in places like Gurgaon. A video broadcasted by a News Channel had shown cops, who were on investigation sleeping inside the police van.

