Great news for Bengalureans as domestic airport set to come up in Hosur

Tamil Nadu government had signed MoCA to start low-cost air services from Hosur Air Station at Belagondapalli village, Thally Road. It has offered to open up for Bengalureans.

The Hosur airport is around 35 km from Electronic City and takes around 30 minutes to reach while it takes around 80 km to reach Bengaluru International Airport. When it's in the peak hours, to reach airport one has to leave two hours early. Moreover the cabs will charge you 1500 to get you to the airport. Currently, TruJet connects Bengaluru with Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada and Goa.

According to Balakrishna Reddy P, MLA from Hosur constituency and Minister of Animal Husbandry and Welfare in the Tamil Nadu government said that former chief minister Late J Jayalalithaa had asked the Centre to make use of not so famous airport and also said that Bengalureans will be the most benefited of all. He further said that earlier due to this airport, the residents of Bengaluru can easily travel in less time.

The Hosur airport which is maintained by Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd is capable of handling Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s. The airport which is spread over 248 acres and the runway around 2168 m will connect Salem and Neyveli and improve the transport facilities in the stretch.

