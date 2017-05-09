Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj not our man says Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has confirmed that Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj is not a Marine Commando of the Indian Navy. Further, no person of this name has been involved in training of Marine Companies, the Navy has replied to an application made under the Right to Information Act.

Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj had created a storm with his social media posts. He claimed to be an elite officer in his photographs he always sported a combat attire. He even claimed that he is the brand ambassador of Madhya Pradesh and won an award called "Living Legend-True Patriot."

He further claimed to be the next Bhagat Singh and also says that he is a special commando trainer for combatants of the Army's fighting regiment. While several media channels exposed his claims, he went on to reiterate that he never claimed to be an Army officer. He states on his website that he is,"Just an ordinary BHARTIYA (An indian)"

A newspaper from Pune had said that Shifuji has spent 29 years in the military, training Hawk Commandos, Special Armed Forces, Counter Terrorist Group, Special Task Force and the Anti Terrorist Squad, and has been teaching women self-defence for the last 15 years.

