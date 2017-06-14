Govt rubbishes GST rollout rumours

There were speculations rife that the GST roll out may be postponed to September 1. However the government has ended all speculations and the GST roll out would be on July 1 and the same is on track.

Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia tweeted that the rumours about GST implementation being delayed are false. Please do not be misled by it (sic)." CBEC said, "Preparations are in full swing for a smooth implementation... from 1st July, 2017.

Sections of the industry have been expressing the view that more time was needed for the GST roll out. This in turn has led to speculation. Further the West Bengal government has also sought a delay. The government however has made it clear that it would stick to the July 1 roll out date.

OneIndia News