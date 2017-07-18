Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's passport revoked

The BJP government on Tuesday revoked passport of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. According to news agency ANI quoting National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources, regional passport office issued an order revoking the passport of Zakir Naik.

Last week the External Affairs Ministry had started the process to revoke the passport of Zakir Naik, founder of Islamic Research Foundation.

"We have received a request from the agency concerned a few days ago. We have taken action on that request to revoke the passport. There is a process for such steps which need to be complied with under the provisions of the law and we have taken action," external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said.

His organisation, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), has already been declared as an unlawful association by the government.

The NIA, on November 18, 2016, had registered a criminal case against Naik at its Mumbai branch under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Naik is being probed under terror and money laundering charges by the NIA. He fled from India on July 1, 2016 after terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches on waging 'jihad'.

(With agency inputs)