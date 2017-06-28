Govt makes mandatory linking of existing Aadhaar with PAN

The Central Government on Wednesday made it mandatory quoting of Aadhaar number or enrolment ID to apply for PAN.

Why? According to government, Aadhaar-enabled biometric identification will help check instances of multiple PANs and also keep a tab on tax evaders.

In effect, those who possess an Aadhaar card must link it to their Permanent Account Number(PAN) card and those who have enrolled and not yet got their Aadhaar card are also exempted from mandatory linkage and the penalising invalidation of their PANs if they don't link it.

The rule will come into effect from July 1, reports PTI. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any interim order against the Centre's notification making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.

The bench referred to the June 9 judgement passed by the apex court in which it had upheld the validity of an Income Tax Act provision making Aadhaar mandatory for allotment of PAN cards and filing of tax returns, but had put a partial stay on its implementation till a Constitution bench addressed the issue of right to privacy.

OneIndia News