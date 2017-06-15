Govt to launch a web portal to assist brides abandoned by NRIs

A web portal with information aimed at helping those women who are abandoned by their NRI husbands will be launched soon.

A three-member committee comprising of officials from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs arrived at this decision last week, reported PTI.

The portal will have information on lawyers and NGOs working in this field. It will also contain information on rules and regulation related to these kind of issues.

It will act as a single-point redressal system for women to voice their grievances and guide them to seek help from civil society groups.

A report says that thousands of women falling prey to fraudulent marriages involving NRIs. NCW says that the number of women facing problems due to this is far higher than what gets reported.

The MEA had recently issued a guidance booklet - 'Marriages to Overseas Indians' - which contains information on safeguards available to women deserted by their NRI spouses.

OneIndia News