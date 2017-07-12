Govinda's slapping case finally closed after he tenders unconditional apology

The case against Bollywood actor Govinda, who had slapped a fan in 2008, was closed on Wednesday after the actor tendered an unconditional apology to both the Supreme Court and the victim.

The apex court had in 2016 asked the actor to meet the victim, Suresh Rai, in person and apologise within two weeks. The actor had also offered Rs five lakh compensation to the victim.

Rai had then told news agency ANI that that he was not happy with the compensation offered and insisted that he would first meet the actor and then decide on the future course of action.

The incident had taken place in 2008 during shooting of the movie 'Money hai toh honey hai' at the Filmistan Studio.

Rai had initially approached a trial court with his complaint after which Govinda was summoned.

The Bombay high court later quashed a trial court order summoning Govinda as an accused in the assault case.

The complainant then approached the Supreme Court, which asked the actor to tender an unconditional apology.

OneIndia News