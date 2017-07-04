Governor has insulted me, I wanted to resign, says angry Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, July 4: Levelling a series of sensational allegations against West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused him of threatening and insulting her. She also said she wanted to resign as she was humiliated by the Governor.

The Governor had sought a report on the law and order situation following communal tension in Baduria, West Bengal. A flare up took place following a Facebook post.

"He threatened me.. he insulted me today (Tuesday). He cannot do it. He is a nominated person. I have told him you cannot talk to me like this. I am an elected person," an angry Banerjee told media persons here.

She further accused the BJP of dividing the community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about unity and on the other hand the country is being divided, she said. On the Baduria incident she said that stern action was taken by the police. I had ordered them to take action. I am observing the situation, she also said.

Considering the rivalry between TMC and BJP in the state, the fight between the CM and Governor seems to have no end. Further adding, the Bengal CM alleged that the Governor spoke like a BJP Block President to her when they met today.

Oneindia News