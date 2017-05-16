Government wants to silence my voice: Chidambaram on CBI raids

The CBI has been conducting raids at Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon in connection with the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval given to INX Media.

Written by:
Former Union Minister, P Chidambaram has cried foul over the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation at his residence. The Government wants to silence my voice said Chidamabaram while reacting to the raids that also took place at his son Karti's residence.

Government by using the CBI and other agencies is targeting my son and his friends. The government wants to silence my voice, the former finance minister of India also said.

File Photo of P Chidambaram

The former minister also said that the government wanted to stop him from writing as it has tried to do with leaders of the opposition, journalists, columnists and NGOs.

Meanwhile K Ramasamy of the Congress too came out in support of Chidambaram. He said that the former minister has done no wrong and the raids were politically motivated.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:55 [IST]
