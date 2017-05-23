Govt supports the actions of Indian Army across LoC: Arun Jaitley

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that the Government supports the actions of Indian Army across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said,''Army taking preemptive &measured actions to counter terrorism in valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration.''

His response came after the Army today said it had launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting "some damage".

