Government's demonetisation move is hurting poor: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 28: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed government and said that Prime Minister's demonetisation drive is hurting people of India.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of foundation day of the Congress party, Rahul said that Narendra Modi is performing a yagna against black money & corruption. But the Demonetisation yagna is being performed to benefit the 1 per cent super-rich population of the country.

Also raking up the issue of Sahara-Birla papers, Rahul said,"The PM's strategy is to create fear in the minds of the people. We have raised some questions against PM Modi and have submitted documents but we didn't get any response from him".

Daring Modi to reveal the actual amount of cash recovered since the November 8 announcement of scrapping the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, Gandhi said, "Modiji should reveal how much black money has been recovered post November 8?"

"How much economic loss nation has suffered? And how many people lost their lives?" he added.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Gandhi said, "Modiji should also reveal the list of people who deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their bank accounts, two months before November 8."

OneIndia News (with IANS inputs)