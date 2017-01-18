Government organisations in Nagaland funded terror groups says NIA

Kohima, Jan 18: The National Investigation Agency conducted several searches in Nagaland government departments and found numerous documents which showed fund transfers from departments to outfits such as the NSCN(K) and other groups.

On July 31 2016 a senior cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Khaplang a proscribed terrorist organisation, S Khetoshe Sumi, was apprehended by the Assam Rifles in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Sumi was handed over to the Nagaland Police on August 1. Based on the preliminary revelations of Sumi, it was found that he was in charge of the financial wing for the Kohima and Dimapur regions. His main responsibility was the collection of funds for the outfit by way of illegal taxation of various government departments.

The probe also showed that huge amounts of money were being collected through illegal taxation in Kohima and Dimapur by various underground groups including the NSCNK(K).

Based on the revelations of the accused, incriminating documents showing the transfer of funds from some government departments to the NSCN(K) by way of illegal taxation were recovered and seized during October, 2016.

Building further on the leads, searches were conducted by NIA teams in various other government offices in Kohima on 18 January, 2017. During these searches, a large volume of incriminating documents, showing the transfer of funds from various government departments to several underground organisations, including the NSCN (K) were recovered and seized.

These seizures prima-facie indicate the connivance of these government organisations in funding the various underground outfits operating in Nagaland.

