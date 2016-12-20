Government floats trilingual Haj website to streamline process

New Delhi, Dec 20 Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday launched a new trilingual website that would provide all information related to Haj and also accept online application forms for the pilgrimage.

The information in the website -- www.haj.gov.in -- can be accessed in Urdu, Hindi and English languages.

The website will facilitate online application for Haj apart from giving information about the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Haj Department, rules and regulations of Haj, the Haj Committee of India and private tour operators, the minister said.

The website also lists the Dos and Don'ts during the Haj and features a short film informing about various aspects of the pilgrimage, he added.

Referring to the preparations for the next Haj, Naqvi said that Haj 2017 has already been announced and the Haj Committee of India will start accepting applications from January 2 next year.

"This website is a one-stop facility for all the necessary information relating to Haj management. It includes information on various agencies involved in Haj management, useful contacts of the central and state Haj authorities, location maps of state Haj houses, location maps of accommodation sites in Makkah and Medina etc," Naqvi said.

Besides, there are links to the websites of Haj Committee of India and Consulate General of India in Jeddah. It also has provision for getting feedback from users and for registering of public grievances.

The Haj matters have been transferred from the Ministry of External Affairs to the Ministry of Minority Affairs with effect from October 1 this year.

"Ever since, efforts are being made to bring about further improvements in the Haj management process, so as to make the pilgrimage more convenient, affordable and a memorable experience for the pilgrims," Naqvi said.

