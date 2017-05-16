Government bans social media, Kashmiri teen develops 'KashBook'

App has more than a thousand users

The app was first launched in 2013 but was relaunched by Shafiq after the ban imposed by the government. Shafiq has told media outlets that within days of its re-launch the app and site has more than 1,000 users who are satisfied with its features. "The government has blocked access to all the social networks and they are blocking VPNs too. If they block complete access to social media, how will people from valley stay connected? KashBook is the answer to social media gag," Shafiq said.