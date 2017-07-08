Gorkhaland supporter found dead in Darjeeling

A Gorkhaland supporter was found dead on Saturday in hill city Darjeeling amid ongoing indefinite strike for separate Gorkhaland state.

The deaceased person was identified as Tashi Bhutia. Locals allege that he was murdered, reports ANI. The supporter was allegedely killed as the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland entered its 24th day today.

#Gorkhaland supporter Tashi Bhutia found dead in Darjeeling, locals allege he was killed #DarjeelingUnrest pic.twitter.com/MCPCLVsul9 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 8, 2017

No arrestes have been made yet in connection with the case.

Yesterday rallies and protest marches were taken out in various parts of Darjeeling in support of their demand for a separate state. All parties of Darjeeling hills decided to continue with the indefinite shutdown.

A six-hour-long meeting had witnessed an intense debate on whether to continue the bandh, which started on June 15 for a separate Gorkhaland state, before deciding to carry on with it.

The police and security forces are patrolling the streets and keeping a vigil at the entry and exit routes.

(With agency inputs)