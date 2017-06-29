Gorkhaland stir: Army withdrawn from Darjeeling, political parties to meet today

Darjeeling, June 29: As indefinite bandh over Gorkhaland agitation in Darjeeling entered the 16th day on Thursday, the Indian Army said that it has withdrawn its men from the hills.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Army's Eastern Command said: "Army has been derequisitioned from Darjeeling and adjacent areas on June 24. The troops are not deployed in aid of civil administration anymore."

However, along with local police, paramilitary forces such as the CRPF continue to patrol Darjeeling and adjoining areas to avoid any untoward incident.

Amid uncertainty in the hills, all the pro-Gorkhaland parties are set to meet to discuss further course of action on Thursday.

The demand for a separate Gorkhaland state started in West Bengal on June 9. This time, the Gorkhaland stir has been guided by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. The situation in volatile Darjeeling turned worst recently when three GJM supporters were killed in a police firing.

On Wednesday, school children took out a rally demanding for their homeland, which the Mamata Banerjee government has refused to grant. Meanwhile, the ban on internet services has been extended till June 30.

In her order, Darjeeling district magistrate Joyshree Dasgupta said the "situation of emergency continues", whereby "unsubstantiated information is being circulated in some sections of the media" with the intent to inflaming emotions and "provoking the public in to violence".

