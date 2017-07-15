Gorkha Janmukti Morcha refutes allegations of having Nepal Maoist links

Darjeeling, July 15, 2017: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has refuted allegations leveled by the State Government that the Hill party has links with the Nepal Maoists and that the Maoists hand in glove with the Morcha are spreading violence in the Hills.

A report prepared by the intelligence agency of the West Bengal Government claims that the Nepal Maoists have extended support to the Morcha in the ongoing agitation. The report claims that some Maoist leaders from Nepal have infiltrated into India and are aiding the Morcha in spreading violence.

Incidentally Darjeeling district shares 100 km of porous border with Nepal. The border is guarded by the Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB).

The report has expressed concern that the situation could further aggravate with the Maoists targeting administrative and police authorities serving in Darjeeling. An affidavit to this effect has been submitted at the Calcutta High Court on Friday as per the directive of a division bench.

The division bench comprising of acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatrey and Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, hearing a PIL on the ongoing indefinite bandh had directed the ADG (Law and Order,) Government of West Bengal to file an affidavit on the present law and order situation in the Hills along with the damages incurred owing to incidents of violence, arson and vandalizing.

On Friday the State had submitted an affidavit at the Calcutta High Court to this effect. The State further claimed that losses incurred in the 31 days of unrest are to the tune of Rs. 355 Crores. The report stated that 54 vehicles have been damaged or torched in the Hills; 73 Government buildings and offices have been damager or torched and a total of 113 government personnel including police have suffered injuries.

The violence along with destruction in the Hills continues unabated stated the report. The division bench on Friday, taking a strong stand pulled up both the State and the Union Governments. The Court directed the Union Government to rush an additional 4 companies of Central Armed Police Force to the Hills within 48 hours. There are 11 companies of CAPF deployed in the Hills at present.

The division bench ordered the West Bengal Government to deploy additional State forces in the Hills also. The division bench observed that people are dying in the Hills; there is acute shortage of food and essential commodities and education institutes are close.

The division bench warned that the High Court would step in if the State and Union Government failed to restore normalcy and peace in the Hills immediately.

"These are all baseless and false allegations by the West Bengal Government. They are leveling allegations to defame the party and derail the Gorkhaland agitation. They have to prove their claims. We are an ally of the NDA and the BJP. We have public mandate and the public are with us. It is a people's movement and the Hill populace is on an agitation path. Why do we need Maoists? Our agitation is democratic and constitutional" stated Prakash Gurung, President, Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha (youth wing of the GJM.)

Gurung stated that the West Bengal Government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been continuously leveling such allegations. "Sometimes they claim that we have links with North East insurgent outfits. Sometimes they state that we have links with Nepal Maoists. Because of such faulty outlook towards the Gorkhas we need a separate Gorkhaland" claimed Gurung.

The GJM took out a rally in Darjeeling on Saturday. Addressing the gathering at the Chowk Bazar, Prakash Gurung questioned the Centre's long drawn silence. "If the situation turns worse, the Centre will be equally to blame along with the State. Very soon the youths will sit for a fast unto death and indulge in self immolation for Gorkhaland" warned Gurung.

Meanwhile the Panchayat office at Singritam under the Rungli Rungliot police station in the Darjeeling sub division was torched in the wee hours of Saturday.

