Gorakhpur Riots Case: Allahabad High Court Summons Uttar Pradesh Chief Secy

The Allahabad High Court on has summoned Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary in connection with 2007 Gorakhpur riots case in which the then local MP and current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is one of the accused.

A division bench of justices Ramesh Sinha and Umesh Chandra Srivastava directed the chief secretary to appear in person on 11 May and file a personal affidavit besides producing all documents relating to the 2007 riots, including the sanction given by the state government to prosecute the accused.

2007 Gorakhpur riots case: Allahabad HC summoned UP Chief Secy on May 11, on a petition filed by Asad Hayat & journalist Parvez Parwaz. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2017

The order was passed on a petition filed by Parvez Parwaz, the complainant in the FIR that was lodged at Cantt police station of Gorakhpur in connection with the riots, and Asad Hayat, a witness in the case.

