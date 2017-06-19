Google launches four new steps to battle terrorism

In a bid to fight terrorism, Google has upped efforts to tackle the problem online. The search engine has set in place four new steps to address the issues of terrorism.

The four steps are: better detection of extremist content and faster review, more experts, tougher standards, and early Intervention and expanding counter-extremism work.

"Terrorism is an attack on open societies, and addressing the threat posed by violence and hate is a critical challenge for us all.

"Google and YouTube are committed to being part of the solution. We are working with government, law enforcement and civil society groups to tackle the problem of violent extremism online.

"There should be no place for terrorist content on our services.

"While we and others have worked for years to identify and remove content that violates our policies, the uncomfortable truth is that we, as an industry, must acknowledge that more needs to be done. Now," Kent Walker, senior vice president and general counsel at Google, in a blogpost.

Detection:

More engineering resources would be in place to apply advanced machine learning research to train new content classifiers.

Google will devote more engineering resources to apply its most advanced machine learning research to train new content classifiers. This would help identify and remove extremist and terrorism-related content more quickly.

The number of independent experts in YouTube's Trusted Flagger programme will also be increased. The programming would be expanded by adding 50 expert NGOs that it will support with operational grants.

Standards:

A very tough stand would be taken on those who violate Google's policy on videos. Videos such that contain inflammatory religious or supremacist content will appear behind an interstitial warning and they will not be monetised, recommended or eligible for comments or user endorsements.

Intervention:

Youtube will expand its role in counter-radicalisation efforts. Its approach targets online advertising to reach potential Islamic State recruits, and redirects them towards anti-terrorist videos that can change their minds about joining.

Expansion:

Google would also work with Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter to establish an international forum to share and develop technology and support smaller companies and accelerate our joint efforts to tackle terrorism online.

OneIndia News