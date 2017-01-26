Google doodle for India's 68th Republic Day

Mumbai, Jan 26: Google on Thursday celebrated India's 68th Republic Day with a special Doodle representing the colourful grand parade, the main hallmark of the commemoration of India becoming a Republic.

The Doodle is an artistic take on the colourful morning parade in Lutyens-designed New Delhi which was attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief guest for this year's Republic Day, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A contingent of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Army, the Air Force, the Navy and 35 musicians led by Lt. Col. Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli took part in the parade this year at Rajpath.

The 'Goodle' (Google Doodle) shows the parade with 'Google' in green colour placed as a part of the pageant moving towards the India Gate, dividing at the large water tank and moving on in a circular motion.

The crowds in the Goodle are represented in the red sandstone paths bordering the parade route and the total impression created is of the colours of the Indian Flag.

India celebrates January 26 as Republic Day since its Constitution came into effect on this date in 1950 and is one of the two major national holidays, other than the Independence Day on August 15.

The parade showcases India's military might, her rich and diverse culture in the form of tableaux of different states and major government institutions, spiced with folk dances, arts and music, making it a huge national attraction.

The day is also much anticipated as the President of India announces the annual top civilian honours to prominent personalities in different fields a also the military and police awards.

IANS