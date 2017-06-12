Goodwill gesture: India to release 11 Pakistan prisoners today

New Delhi, June 12: In a significant sign, India will on Monday release 11 civil prisoners as they had all completed their sentence. The decision comes a day after PM Narendra Modi's casual meeting with his Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Astana at SCO summit.

According to the reports, Pakistan had sought the release of these prisoners as they had all completed their sentence. The move comes at a time when the two nations are fighting a legal battle at the International Court of Justice over the death sentence of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Officials describe it as a good will gesture. It was a humanitarian issue and should not be linked with further downturn in ties over Jadhav. The officers hoped that Islamabad too will facilitate the release of Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails.

According to official sources, since the meet at Asatana was the first occasion when the 2 leaders came across each other after Sharif's operation, PM enquired about his health. He also enquired about Sharif's mother and family.

Last week, India had released 2 kids, Ali Reza and Babar, who had crossed the international border in Punjab ccompanied by their uncle Mohammed Shahzad who continues to be in India's custody. The kids were to be released in April but Indian authorities had put it on hold after Pakistan announced the death sentence to Jadhav, reports Times of India.

There are 132 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails, out of which 57 have already served their jail term. Pakistan says that India has to confirm their nationality before it releases them.

OneIndia News