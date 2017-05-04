Good news for WhatsApp users: New features to enhance user experience

WhatsApp with its latest version would have a host of new features. They would include pinned chats and a new VoIP interface. The latest beta version has been launched on the Android platform.

The most significant change would be to the interface within the application. The new interface has a more minimalistic look for both the audio and video calls. Another interesting feature which would be added is the pinned chat. You can pin the chats on top of your conversation list. This would help you communicate easily with persons you chat with the most. Currently in the testing version there are three chats that can be pinned.

However when the full version is rolled out, more chats can be pinned.

WhatsApp leak specialist WABetaInfo also spotted video-GIF converter button when shooting within the app. There are also hidden references in WhatsApp Web about iPad and iPod compatibility. This suggests that the app would be available for the iPad soon.

There is however not much clarity on its implementation. The new roll out would take place in a month's time.

OneIndia News