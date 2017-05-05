Good luck India: Modi's Rs 450 crore gift, South Asia Satellite set for take off

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 450 crore gift to India's neighbours. The South Asia Satellite will lift off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday at 4.57 pm. Part of India's space diplomacy, the beneficiaries of this satellite would also be Bhutan and Maldives. Pakistan is not taking part in the programme.

It is a big day for India and another step forward in the field of science and space diplomacy. Here are some facts you must know about the big launch.

Communication satellite The satellite has been built by ISRO. The 2,230 kg communication satellite which was built over a period of three years will lift off from Sriharikota at 4.57 pm. The satellite had cost Rs 235 crore and the total cost of the project was Rs 450 crore. It may be recalled that Modi in his radio address Mann ki Baat had on April 30 said that 'sabka saath, sabka vikas is not confined to India alone. It applies in the global context he had said. The facilities of this satellite will go a long way in addressing South Asia's economic and developmental priorities". What it does The satellite would include natural resources mapping, telemedicine, education and deeper IT connectivity. The satellite will be propelled into space by the Geo-Synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. It is fitted with 12 transponders that help in communication. Each country will get access to one transponder. This would help these countries with ground infrastructure. Further it would also provide hot-lines for the participating nations. This would help in management of natural disasters. Who will benefit? The satellite will help Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Pakistan has not taken part in this programme. Pakistan said that it has its own space programme. ISRO chief M Annadurai, the chief of ISRO's Satellite Center had said a satellite does not see any borders.

OneIndia News