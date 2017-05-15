Good, if Pranab Mukherjee becomes President: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hinted that he welcomes second term for Pranab Mukherjee as President of India.

'Will be good if he (Pranab Mukherjee) becomes the President again, but it is for the ruling party to take initiative', Nitish Kumar said on presidential polls. Pranab Mukherjee was elected as President during UPA-II he has been in office since July 2012. His term ends in July 2017.

Nitish Kumar remark comes at a time when speculations are rife with the selection of candidates by ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. But, the chances of Pranab Mukherjee getting a second term depends on the BJP. According to reports, a section of the Opposition believes that if the BJP agrees, a second term for the sitting president is possible.

In the wake of the landslide victory of the BJP and its allies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is just short of 25,000 votes in its electoral college for the presidency.

In India, no President other than Babu Rajendra Prasad has had a second term. Also, there is no precedence of an incumbent contesting a presidential poll.

OneIndia News